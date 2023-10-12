Star Wars BD Droids Spotted Adorably Roaming Disneyland Galaxy's Edge

The rise of our animatronic overlords just got a lot cuter with Disney Imagineering testing out Star Wars universe BD droids at Disneyland.

The adorable robot sidekick from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which were most recently seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, were caught on camera roaming around Galaxy Edge’s Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland (Sorry, Walt Disney World). Take a look at the video below captured by X user @DisneyDan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The green, blue, and orange BD units moved seamlessly around the park in an interaction that the themed Star Wars land needs more of. As of today, the robots are only doing trial runs so they’re not yet an official feature at Galaxy’s Edge. “As we often do, our R&D Imagineers are testing one of their latest robotics characters, and today we are excited to be doing this with guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park,” Disneyland spokespeople said in a statement shared by journalist Scott Gustin.

Advertisement

The BD units debuted a few days ago at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2023). X user @Davsca1 shared one of the first looks at them from the Disney Imagineering presentation at IROS 2023.

Advertisement

Try your luck at seeing the BD Droids in person at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge—I know I will!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.