Star Wars Celebration has come to an end, and with it, a flood of news about what’s to come for Disney and Lucasfilm’s franchise. As always, that also meant plenty of incredible cosplay to marvel at. We got some photos for you earlier during the event, and now here’s one final deluge of pics for your viewing pleasure, some of which came from the Mandalorian Experience held in Anaheim during the event.
Star Wars Celebration has come to an end, and with it, a flood of news about what’s to come for Disney and Lucasfilm’s franchise. As always, that also meant plenty of incredible cosplay to marvel at. We got some photos for you earlier during the event, and now here’s one final deluge of pics for your viewing pleasure, some of which came from the Mandalorian Experience held in Anaheim during the event.
2 / 35
This droid would’ve kicked General Grievious’ ass, I just know it
This droid would’ve kicked General Grievious’ ass, I just know it
3 / 35
The Moana-Lorian, coming 2023 to Disney+
The Moana-Lorian, coming 2023 to Disney+
4 / 35
Can’t be a Star Wars con without a row of Stormtroopers walking around
Can’t be a Star Wars con without a row of Stormtroopers walking around
5 / 35
More Mandalorians deserve sick-ass swords
More Mandalorians deserve sick-ass swords
6 / 35
Revan for my close-up, photographer...
Revan for my close-up, photographer...
7 / 35
Tuskens of the Lost Ark
Tuskens of the Lost Ark
8 / 35
Commander Kitty Trooper of the One-Trooper Sanrio Division
Commander Kitty Trooper of the One-Trooper Sanrio Division
9 / 35
“My eyes are up here”
“My eyes are up here”
10 / 35
*strings, four-bass drum hit*
*strings, four-bass drum hit*
11 / 35
The mustache really brings it all together
The mustache really brings it all together
12 / 35
Jumpin’ Jaxxon! Part 2
Jumpin’ Jaxxon! Part 2
13 / 35
R2Mech2 is proof that Star Wars should have way more mechs
R2Mech2 is proof that Star Wars should have way more mechs
14 / 35
Hi, welcome to Denny’s!
Hi, welcome to Denny’s!
15 / 35
R2 couldn’t even get cleaned before he showed up to this?
R2 couldn’t even get cleaned before he showed up to this?
16 / 35
Ah, Kuiil, we needed more of ya
Ah, Kuiil, we needed more of ya
17 / 35
Old and destroyed...
Old and destroyed...
18 / 35
New hotness
New hotness
19 / 35
The true Best Supporting Actor of the whole series
The true Best Supporting Actor of the whole series
20 / 35
Oh, now you watch your kids
Oh, now you watch your kids
21 / 35
IG-11, fulfilling his base function to look good
IG-11, fulfilling his base function to look good
22 / 35
“Just got back from Kenobi. Still beautiful, still smells absolutely awful”
“Just got back from Kenobi. Still beautiful, still smells absolutely awful”
23 / 35
Tusken details
Tusken details
24 / 35
Star Wars, so much Star Wars
Star Wars, so much Star Wars
25 / 35
The costume of the man, the myth, the legend
The costume of the man, the myth, the legend
26 / 35
Never been a more effective “keep out” sign
Never been a more effective “keep out” sign
27 / 35
Can’t be comfortable to sit on for long
Can’t be comfortable to sit on for long
28 / 35
*insert Ludwig Gorransson here*
*insert Ludwig Gorransson here*
29 / 35
The boy...
The boy...
30 / 35
D’awwww, Lil’ Chewie!
D’awwww, Lil’ Chewie!
31 / 35
Bo & the Bro-Katans
Bo & the Bro-Katans
32 / 35
Yet again, we must ask: what did he know?
Yet again, we must ask: what did he know?
33 / 35
Carbonite: wouldn’t recommend, not even once!
Carbonite: wouldn’t recommend, not even once!
34 / 35
To close things out, here’s our own James Whitbrook in Rebel pilot cosplay, standing next to the main man himself!
To close things out, here’s our own James Whitbrook in Rebel pilot cosplay, standing next to the main man himself!
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
35 / 35