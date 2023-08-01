Could Billy Dee Williams Play a Part In the Lando Show?

Chris McQuarrie is already moving on to his next collaboration with Tom Cruise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ musical episode reveals its song titles. Plus, Seth Rogen talks about his connection to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and new set pictures from the Fallout TV show. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Untitled “Gnarly” Christopher McQuarrie Movie

During a recent interview with Coming Soon, Christopher McQuarrie confirmed he plans to follow up Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part II with a “gnarly,” R-rated movie starring Tom Cruise. Regrettably, details on the story are not available at this time.

There’s a movie that [Tom] Cruise and I are talking about doing next or in some probable next, that Erik [Jendresen, writer] and I developed together – what has been referred to on the internet as ‘The Gnarly Movie. It’s that movie that they’re all asking for, and that we want to do.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saw X

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Shawnee Smith’s triumphant return as Jigsaw’s former protégé , Amanda Young, in Saw X.

Advertisement

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Meanwhile, a new Mutant Mayhem featurette discusses the origins of the perennial Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Behind the Inspiration | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Spy Kids: Armageddon

A trailer reveals the upcoming Sky Kids reboot premieres this September 22 on Netflix.

Spy Kids: Armageddon | Date Announcement | Netflix

Bad Things

GLOW’s Gayle Rankin checks into a haunted hotel in the trailer for Bad Things, co-starring Molly Ringwald, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Rad Pereira and Jared Abrahamson.

Bad Things | Official Trailer | Shudder

Ghastly Brothers

Paranormal investigators attempt to exorcise a boarding school in the trailer for Ghastly Brothers, a new horror/comedy premiering today on Screambox.

Ghastly Brothers | Official Trailer

The Inventor

Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard, Gauthier Battoue, and Matt Berry lend their voices to The Inventor, a new stop-motion family film about Leonardo da Vinci.



The Inventor - Official U.S. Trailer (2023) Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley

Bakugan

Comic Book reports a new Bakugan animated series is set to premiere this September 1 on on Netflix.

In the exciting new season of Bakugan, the VESTROIAN galaxy is made up of six planets each home to a different species of Bakugan (Avian, Dragon, Insect, Beast, Aquatic and Dinosaur). Constantly at WAR with one another, the use of experimental weaponry causes the Bakugan to be inadvertently transported to EARTH. Baku-balls rain down from the sky like meteors and crash into cities, forests, and oceans. And when the balls unroll, humans meet the 10 FEET TALL Bakugan for the very first time. Thankfully, humanity welcomes these displaced creatures, embraces their culture, and particularly falls in love with their long-standing tradition of BRAWLING. That is until teenagers start PAIRING with Bakugan and miraculously give them the ability to grow to giant KAIJU size! The world was filled with fear, and it was during this time THE CATASTROPHE happened.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Lando

Billy Dee Williams took to social media to tease “something truly magnificent is coming soon,” before signing off with “May the Force be with you, always, ” seeming to hint at a potential Star Wars project—presumably the Lando Disney+ series being developed at Lucasfilm with Donald Glover.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

A track list for Strange New World’s musical episode has been posted to Apple Music (via Screen Rant). Song titles include “Status Report,” “Connect to Your Truth,” “How Would That Feel?,” “Private Conversation,” “Keeping Secrets,” “I’m Ready,” “I’m the X,” “Keep Us Connected,” and “We Are One.”

Advertisement

Fallout

More photos from the set of Amazon’s Fallout TV series have leaked online.

Advertisement

Loki

Finally, Marvel has released another new poster for the second season of Loki premiering October 6 on Disney+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.