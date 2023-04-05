Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Europe getting underway in London on Friday, and the most sacred of Star Wars holidays, May the 4th, Lego has revealed three new sets arriving early next month that expand its excellent diorama collection, and finally the bring the X-wing into the Ultimate Collector Series family.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year (the film was originally released on May 25, 1983). W hile the iconic X-wing has definitely been a part of nearly every Star Wars movie to date, the two new Lego Star Wars dioramas pay tribute to the third film in the original trilogy, featuring two of the most tense and exciting scenes in the movie. Although your wallet probably hasn’t had time to recover from all the new Lego sets that debuted just days ago, you’ll still want to check out these new sets that will be draining your pocket next month.