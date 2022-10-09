Since Star Wars Rebels in 2014 , the franchise has consistently featured Inquisitors as threats for Force users and veteran Jedi to face off against. Created by the Empire with the express intent of capturing or killing Jedi that managed to survive Order 66 , the Inquisitors have only recently begun to feel like a credible threat they’re often built up to be . And like space pirates of recent history , the Inquisitors are continuing their growth in prominence with a new novel.



Announced at Star Wars’ book panel at New York Comic-Con, the upcoming novel Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade will focus on Iskat. Similar to Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Iskat is an Order 66 survivor who was forcibly conscripted into the Jedi hunting program, and she’s similarly not entirely bought into the Sith mindset quite yet. With the goal of learning about her past and figuring out where she came from, Iskat sees the Sith as a means to an end. Penning the novel is Delilah S. Dawson, whose previous Star Wars credits include the Galaxy’s Edge tie-in novel Black Spire and the backstory novel for Captain Phasma.

Rise of the Red Blade serves as the first time that the Sith Inquisitors headline a novel of their own. Up until this point, they’ve guest starred in various Darth Vader comics and been antagonists in different novels, shows, and video games. There’s still much about the Inquisitors that remains in the dark, such as their strange hierarchy and what, if any, kind of connections to their past lives they still long for. Since our POV character will be one of them, hopefully a little more light is shed on the organization.

Advertisement

Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade will release on July 18, 2023.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.