Fue led by morning cartoons that were nothing more than thinly veiled commercials, the 19 80s were arguably the golden era of toys, with iconic lines like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and the Masters of the Universe debuting that are still popular today— and maybe even moreso, based on a toy-filled auction that ends tomorrow.



The problem with growing up with many of these toy lines is that when you’re a kid, you don’t give a second thought to preserving the packaging as you tear open a new toy, nor do you play with it gently, with thoughts of what it might fetch at auction one day. As a result, toys from the ‘80s, particularly those still in their original packaging, are few and far between, and those that have survived the past few decades are fetching incomprehensible amounts of money at auction.

Hake’s Auctions has a mountain of ‘80s merchandise up for auction right now, including video games and comic books, but it’s the toys that have really caught our attention, making us both nostalgic and really sad we weren’t more careful with our toys as kids. We’ve rounded up some of the best offerings and you might be surprised what some of these items will sell for when the auction officially closes tomorrow.