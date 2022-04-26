Star Trek

Do Trek fans have more to drink about than Star Wars fans? I don’t think so, but Trekkies certainly have more options. While there have been many different licensed alcoholic offerings over the years, they’ve been popular enough that StarTrekWines.com exists and sells six different brands, all of which have some connection to the fiction. These include:



United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Andorian Blue Chardonnay (2,161 individually numbered bottles)



Cardassian Kanar Red Blend (individually numbered shipments)



United Federation of Planets Sauvignon Blanc (individually numbered bottles)



United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel



Chateau Picard Cru Bordeaux (bottled at the ACTUAL Chateau Picard in France)



Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon (Waxed Dipped Collectors Edition)



Alas, at the moment, you’ll have to keep your Trek love in your wine glasses. Shmaltz Brewing—which used to offer beers themed to the original series, The Next Generation, and Deep Space Nine—has closed, and you’ll have to track down remaining bottles of Silver Screen Bottling’s James T. Kirk Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Montgomery Scott Scotch, and the TNG-inspired Ten-Forward Vodka yourself.