Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is almost upon us, and with that comes an onslaught of creative brand tie-ins and merch to celebrate. Since the release of Vol. 1 a number of brands have incorporated the Netflix series onto an assortment of goods, including ‘80s-style toys and character- inspired fashions, which make sense, to weirder selections like kitchen sponges and frozen in-universe foods.

Check out the most interesting and bizarre things you can find in retailers like Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, PetSmart, and more!