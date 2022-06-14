While it certainly had its issues, we’re generally fans of the fourth season of Stranger Things here at io9—at least of the seven episodes that have been released so far. So we’re also excited to see the epic, nearly four-hour-long(!) conclusion next month... despite Netflix’s newest preview of the final two episodes.

The streaming giant released a half-dozen new stills from Volume 2, which, let’s just say fail to capture the drama set up by Volume 1. If you’re caught up, you know Vecna’s origin, Eleven might have gotten her powers back, Nancy was trapped in a nightmare in the Upside Down, Hopper, Joyce, and Murray were stuck in a Russian prison with a demogorgon... all really exciting stuff! So enjoy these pictures of all the characters standing around places, I guess:

Okay, to be completely fair to Netflix’s PR department, Max and Lucas are sitting, not standing, in their picture, as are Mike, Will, Jonathan, and new character Argyle (are they ever going to get to Project Nina and find Eleven?). But in terms of making people excited for Volume 2, these stills leave much to be desired. Thanks to the incredibly brief preview video tacked on to the end of Volume 1, we know some cool stuff happens—at the very least, it looks like Murray gets a flamethrower—so why not tease something like that? The more interesting thing here is that Eddie seems to be in good spirits, which seems odd given that he’s presumably still wanted for murder by the police and a mob of Hawkins-ites who think he’s the leader of a Satanic cult.

Ah, well. Given, again, the final two episodes are nearly four hours long, the characters should have plenty of time to do cool things and stand around once Volume 2 arrives on July 1.

