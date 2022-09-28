Stranger Things

After the release of Stranger Things 4 this past summer, fans on social media began speculating that the show was being retroactively edited after several users claimed to have remembered a scene from the first season where Johnathan Beyers was taking photos of Nancy Wheeler while she was undressing. Upon revisiting the episode, fans were surprised to find the scene was gone, and accused Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers of removing it. While the creators denied that they removed the scene and said that audiences were misremembering, they did confirm that the show is edited after its released—such as changing Will Beyers’ birthday on a VHS tape in season one after a plot hole emerged during season four.