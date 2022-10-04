Today, on the Nintendo Twitter account, we got the first look at the upcoming Mario movie via its movie poster , as well as a drop date for the upcoming trailer, and... wait... what’s going on with Mario’s butt?

Nintendo’s Mario film has already gained some notoriety because of the incredibly stacked, A-list talent that they’ve amassed to voice the big-screen video game adaptation. Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.



What is going on?! Why are all these actors subjecting themselves to this? The poster makes it seem like the film is literally going to be a classic Mario platform level, so I can’t imagine they’re going to deviate too far from that. And seriously, for the love of all things holy, what is going on with the rendering on Mario’s ass? Why is his butt like that? I’m cursed. This poster is cursed and I am a lesser man for looking at it for this long.

The trailer will drop on October 6 at 4:05 pm ET (or 21:05 UK time), during Nintendo’s panel at New York Comic-Con. The film itself will be released in 2023, but only if there is no God in this world.

