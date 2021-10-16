Clark Kent has fought for “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” for the best part of seventy years of his career as a comic book icon, a career that spans even longer than that. But while there have been times he’s moved away from it momentarily, and its origins worded it a little differently, now, Superman has a new duty.
Announced by DC Comics’ Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee at DC Fandome, Superman will now rally himself under a modified catchphrase: still fighting for truth, still fighting for justice, but now also fighting for “a better tomorrow” instead of simply the ideals of his adoptive home nation.
The move is far from the first time that Clark has attempted to grapple with his position as a symbol of American interests. After all, that’s how the catchphrase first came about: when Superman made the leap to radio in Adventures of Superman, as America joined the second World War, his battle for truth and justice was turned patriotic when the catchphrase we all knew was first uttered in 1942. The radio serial dropped “The American Way” a few years later, only for the 1952 TV show of the same name to pick it back up. While the catchphrase entered the cultural lexicon, over the years in both the comics and myriad adaptations of the Man of Steel, it’s not always been the American Way that made it into mentions of Truth and Justice.
Although Superman has always tackled social justice and politically-charged subjects since his very beginnings, his explicit desire to push back on being seen as a uniquely American figurehead has been relatively recent in the grand scheme of things, even as “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” has ebbed and flowed in usage. Most infamously in 2011, after engaging in a protest in Tehran, Clark renounced his U.S. citizenship—just a year after a storyline where he walked across the American heartland in a quest to better understand the normal people he fought to protect. But DC taking a specific stance to push back against the classic phrasing is a needed reminder to the world that Superman protects it as a whole, even as he’s off-Earth right now leaving duties to his son Jon.
DISCUSSION
I like it.
Like, even without commenting on America maybe not being the best place ever, I think that “A Better Tomorrow” does a far better job of encapsulating Superman’s ethos historically than “The American Way” does.
I mean, one of his nicknames has literally been “The Man of Tomorrow”. Idealism and optimism are two of his most important superpowers, and spelling that out for people instead of going with a blindly patriotic tone makes sense, especially given how many writers frequently don’t get that’s what Superman is about.
It’s not going to stop alt-right douchebags from whining about this shit, but this doesn’t even need to be justified as a “well actually america is bad mmkay” type take (not disagreeing outright with that take, just saying that it’s not needed), this tagline has better described Superman as he should be written from Day 1.
EDIT: Adding onto this: That classic comic, “What’s so funny about Truth, Justice and The American Way”? Doesn’t that comic work so, so much better if you renamed it as “What’s so funny about Truth, Justice and A Better Tomorrow”?
That’s one of the whole things about The Elite in that comic: They’re about solving the problems of right now, but not about inspiring people towards a better future. If anything, it does a much better job of describing what Superman’s fighting for there, because even in an “America is Awesome” sense, non-lethal solutions to problems has rarely been our go-to, because that’s not practical in most cases... not yet, anyway.