T-Mobile has announced John Legere, the company’s CEO since 2012, will step down on April 30, 2020. Mike Sievert, current COO, will become CEO, and Legere will remain a member of the company’s board. The executive shakeup comes as T-Mobile and Sprint move to finalize a $26 billion merger .



T-Mobile thanked Legere for his service to the company in a press relase and mentioned that Sievert had “worked closely with Legere” to navigate the various regulatory hurdles necessary for the ambition merger.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) approved the merger with Sprint over the summer, whilie the and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave its regulatory blessin earlier this month. B ut hurdles remain. A t least 18 attorneys general from various states are trying to block the merger because anyone with a fucking brain can tell it’s obviously bad for consumers. The DOJ insists that Dish Network will somehow force the dwindling number of wireless providers to compete. Seriously.

T-Mobile has been spending lavishly at Trump properties in what appears to be a brazen attempt to influence policy, reportedly dropping at least $195,000 on rooms, meeting space, and A/V equipment rentals at President Trump’s Washington, D C , hotel over the course of 10 months. Democratic legislators like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington have called for an investigation.

Early last week, there was speculation that Legere might be in line to become the new CEO of WeWork, but those rumors were put down by Friday. It’s not clear if Legere’s prospects with WeWork will change with today’s announcement.

“John Legere has had an enormously successful run as CEO,” Tim Höttges, Deutsche Telekom CEO, and Chairman of the Board of T-Mobile US said in a press release. “As the architect of the Un-carrier strategy and the company’s complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile US in an incredibly strong position. I have the highest respect for his performance as a manager and as a friend, I am very grateful to him for the time together.”