The one good thing about Hollywood reimagining Batman every few years is that we get a new Batmobile each time. In Matt Reeve’s upcoming take on the caped crusader, Batman will cruise around Gotham in what looks more like a garage build muscle car than a repurposed tank, and thanks to Hot Wheels, you’ll soon have the chance to take it for a spin.



Back in 2017, Mattel wowed crowds at the New York Toy Fair by revealing a two-foot-long remote control replica of the Batmobile that would appear in Justice League— a film that would go on to have a life of its own but at the time hadn’t been released yet. The Justice League Ultimate Batmobile included a laundry list of features justifying its $250 price tag: moving turrets, spinning cannons, a camera in the cockpit for first-person driving, and even smoke effects from the exhaust when the engine was revved. We had a lot of fun driving it, and we’re excited to see that Mattel is releasing an equally over-the-top RC replica of Matt Reeve’s The Batman Batmobile too.

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile is a 1:10-scale replica of the vehicle appearing in the movie, and at 20-inches long it gave Mattel’s toy designers a lot of space to include some incredible detailing. The engine alone (which our friends at Jalopnik believe is a Ford Triton V10 more commonly used in trucks and RVs) is a miniature masterpiece, and it uses water vapor and color-changing LEDs to create the effect of a rear jet blast being emitted as it races along.

The new Batmobile’s interior is also incredibly detailed, with light-up instrumentation, a working steering and shifter that accurately move as the RC toy is driven around, and a six-inch tall removable Batman figure who appears to actually drive the vehicle when he’s placed in the front seat holding the steering wheel and shifter.

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile even includes a display stand inspired by Batman’s Batcave in the new film, with a drive-up lift for the vehicle, glowing computer screens, and a full light and sound show that’s activated by a miniature replica of the Bat-Signal spotlight. On a full charge, the RC Batmobile can hit top speeds of up to 15 MPH and run for about 20-25 minutes before needing to return to the Batcave for a three-hour recharge, and it’s controlled by a pistol grip-style controller with a wheel used for steering.

Pre-orders are available through the Mattel Creations, and while you don’t have to be a millionaire playboy to afford one, you’ll still have to cough up $500 for this RC toy. If you’re so inclined, pre-sale begins tomorrow, October 20 at 9 a. m. PT.

