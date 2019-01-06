Image: Gizmodo

Welcome to 2019! You made it. Despite the government shutdown and myriad other cursed baggage we’re still faced with—including the official death of net neutrality, for which FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and self-affirmed shill released a gloating statement—there was actually some good news this week! For one, lots of emerging tech and spiffy new gadgets will be hitting your feed with our ongoing Consumer Electronics Show coverage. Expect to be hearing of the most exciting highlights coming out of the event in the days to come.

Second, in case you missed them, we brought you some great guides this last week. For example, if you want to step up your game in 2019, how about starting with upgrading your Nintendo Switch so you can own at Super Smash Bros.? And if you haven’t peeped Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix yet, we can walk you through getting to its best ending—one that definitely justified its interactive format.

Elsewhere, Gizmodo wondered about old tech that should make a comeback in 2019; we reported on the greatest indicator yet that automation is taking over at Amazon; and we wrote about Moore’s Law and the future of lightning-fast CPUs. Don’t miss these and more of the best Gizmodo stories of the week down below.

