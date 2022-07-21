The Wolf pack is back—well, at least in part. We know a few faces are going to be missing from Teen Wolf’s long-in-the-making return, but a new trailer just screened at San Diego Comic-Con made a shocking revelation: at least one star of the show is back from beyond the grave.



The new teaser released at the show’s Comic-Con panel today confirms that Crystal Reed’s Allison—who perished at the climax of Teen Wolf’s third season—has returned from the grave, now wielding a bow and arrow. Hopefully she’s here to help the rest of the gang face off a shadowy new threat we see haunting them throughout the teaser, as ominous narration hints at their inevitable downfall.

Teen Wolf: The Movie | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

Crystal Reed, Tyler Posey, Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, and more reprise their roles from the series, which is set well after the events of the MTV series, itself a loose adaptation of the 1985 Michael J. Fox movie.

Advertisement

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to stream on Paramount+ later this year.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

