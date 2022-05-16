Sam Claflin has joined Colm McCarthy’s new supernatural thriller. Courtney Cox is excited for her latest return to Scream. Sony’s Twisted Metal TV show recruits another star. Plus, Riverdale’s getting weird again, and we know what’s coming on the Halo finale. Spoilers now!



Bagman

THR reports Sam Claflin will star in Bagman, a supernatural thriller from Lionsgate and director Colm McCarthy (The Girl Will all the Gifts). The story follows a father (Claflin) who “desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him. This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself but for his family.”

Advertisement

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Tyler Hoechlin is now officially confirmed to return as Derek Hale in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie at Paramount+. [TV Line]

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon

Scream 6

During a recent interview with ET, Courtney Cox suggested Scream 6 will be “a really good” entry in the franchise.

I don’t know about contracts and where things are, but I’ll tell you in the script — it’s a really good one. You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I’m not gonna say anything.

Advertisement

Shin Kamen Rider

The official Shin Kamen Rider Twitter page has released a new poster and synopsis.

Advertisement

Twisted Metal

Stephanie Beatriz has joined the cast of the Twisted Metal TV series as Quiet, “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Anthony Mackie).” [Deadline]

Advertisement

La Brea

Deadline also has word Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore will be promoted to series regulars when La Brea returns for its second season.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows/American Horror Stories

What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fourth season July 12 on FX, while American Horror Stories’ “second installment” premieres July 21 on Hulu.

Advertisement

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Faraday and company are at the mercy of a rogue CIA operative in the synopsis for “The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell,” the June 12 episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

A wild shootout leaves the entire group in the hands of a rogue CIA operative obsessed with uncovering Faraday’s true identity.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Alicia “brings the fight to the Strand’s front door” in the synopsis for “Divine Providence,” airing May 22.

As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand’s front door.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

The synopsis for the May 31 episode of Superman & Lois promises to “pick up right where we left off, with Clark levitating in front of Lana.”

The Lies That Bind SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Halo

Master Chief is airdropped into enemy territory in the trailer for this week’s season finale of Halo.

Riverdale

Finally, the Archies go full-tilt supernatural in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Things That Go Bump in the Night. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.