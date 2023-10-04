Forget about switching into a different holiday mode when October is over—November is going to keep Halloween alive thanks to a theatrical re-release of 2022 horror breakout Terrifer 2. And there’s more enticement than big-screen extreme gore: fans can expect their first eyeball-gouging tease of Terrifier 3.



According to a press release, “The movie will feature a special introduction from creator Damien Leone along with a never-before-seen Terrifier 3 teaser, both exclusive to theaters. In addition, on opening night, the first 100 fans at each theater will receive an exclusive Terrifier 3 poster.”

Though it is, as the title implies, a sequel, Terrifer 2 is the series entry that enraptured horror fans, taking the first film’s signature character, Art the Clown, and giving him a bigger playground of murder and mayhem (as well as a longer runtime, a relentless 138 minutes) as he chases after a tough teen girl and her clown-curious younger brother. It made $11 million at the U.S. box office, eclipsing what Deadline reported to be a $250,000 budget, so there’s no surprise a third film, which was officially announced this summer, is in the works.

“This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined,” Leone said in the press release. “To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to our fans and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we want the chance to share what we’ve been working on for the third installment because a year is just too long to wait.”

You can pick up advance tickets at the usual places (Fandango, the film’s official website and Atom Tickets) ahead of Terrifer 2's theatrical return November 1.

Terrifier 2 | Official Trailer

