Could another Resident Evil movie be on the way? The live-action Moana remake has found its director. Get a glimpse into Barbie’s dream house. Taika Waititi talks about the struggle of writing his Star Wars movie. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

The Thing 2

During a recent appearance at Texas Frightmare Weekend (via Creepy Catalog), John Carpenter stated there “may” be a sequel to The Thing in development but the director is “sworn to secrecy.”

I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2.

John Carpenter Q&A @ Texas Frightmare Weekend 2023. Was Childs ‘The Thing’ ?

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

According to Sudbury.com (via Bloody-Disgusting), the city of Greater Sudbury, Northern Ontario has received funding for a film titled The Umbrella Chronicles speculated to be a new entry in the Resident Evil franchise.

Advertisement Advertisement

Terrifier 3

Deadline adlso reports a new Terrifier film is officially in development, boasting “a budget in the low-mid seven figure range, a significant increase on that of the [first] sequel.”

Advertisement

Moana

According to THR, Hamilton’s Thomas Kail as been hired to direct Disney’s live-action Moana remake.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

During a recent interview with THR, Taika Waititi admitted he’s having trouble writing the “middle part” of his upcoming Star Wars movie.

I’ve got a really good idea for it. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.

Advertisement

Barbie

Architectural Digest has six new set photos of Barbie’s Dream House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poor Thing

Elsewhere, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein-esque Poor Things now has a poster.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

We also have two new posters for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.



Advertisement

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Director Steven Caple, Jr. breaks down his “new vision” for the Transformers movie franchise in a new featurette.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | “Caple’s New Vision” Featurette (2023 Movie)

Ironheart

According to entertainment insiders @CanWeGetToast and @MyTimetoShineH, the upcoming Ironheart series will see The Hood stealing tech for Mephisto, who allegedly owns a company in his human form.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Onomatopoeia (or Peia) threatens to destroy the city in the trailer for “Complications,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x11 Promo “Complications” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Gotham Knights

Finally, Duela reunites with her mother— the villainous Jane Doe — in the trailer for “Daddy Issues,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights 1x11 Promo “Daddy Issues” (HD)

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.