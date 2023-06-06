Advertisement

We would strongly advise you against using your Cybertruck as a boat once you get your vehicle, though. Remember, that the assertion comes from the same man who said that Cybertruck would be bullet-proof—and we all know how that turned out. Spoiler: It was not. For proof, see photo above this story.

It’s not yet clear whether El Akkari’s departure will affect Tesla’s planned delivery event in the third quarter. Given how many times Musk has delayed the Cybertruck, giving the impression that it’s held together with string and tape, much like his other company, Twitter, another delay would surprise no one.