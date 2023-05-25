McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets Tetris Gameboy toys Unboxing

According to retro gaming site RetroDoDo, and some early unboxing videos appearing online, this handheld is a fully-licensed device created through a partnership between McDonald’s, The Tetris Company, and Tetris Holding LLC, which owns the worldwide rights to the popular puzzle game. It’s not a clone or a cheap knock-off thrown together from off-the-shelf parts, as the custom LCD display actually features the McDonald’s arches logo.

The handhelds arrive in the same packaging that actual Chicken McNuggets are sold in (at least in China) and come with a fabric carrying case. They went on sale yesterday for 30 Chinese Yuan, which is about $4.25 in US dollars, and as you’ve probably guessed, immediately sold out across the country. So if you want one to add to your collection, booking a flight to China probably isn’t a good idea. Your best approach is to keep an eye on eBay, and budget accordingly.