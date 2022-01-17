The best thing about being an Android user is that you can swap out the look of your interface by merely downloading an app. But the worst thing about Android is that when you’re looking for one thing in the Play Store, you’ll encounter way too many other things are not quite what you’re looking for.



That’s what it’s like looking for a different launcher for your Android phone. Launchers are a fun and sometimes productive way to switch things up. The name “launcher” is used to refer to any app that lets you customize your interface.

Some launchers serve to recreate the stock Android experience that Google does not. And others exist to solve a particular problem. For instance, if you’re too distracted from life, maybe you can try a minimalist interface for your smartphone. You can do that with a launcher. Or, if your phone still hasn’t updated to Android 12, a launcher can help you emulate some of the elements of Material You.

The other upside to Android launchers is that you can always use more than one at a time. I used to switch between a launcher for the workday and the nighttime.

Let’s dive into how you can customize your phone using a launcher, and the best ones you should try out.