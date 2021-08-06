Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greatest things in toys. We’re still preparing for the holiday festivities even as we sweat our way through a scorching summer, but we’ve also got a perfect Power Rangers meets the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, some tempting 12-inch figures of our favorite Clone Wars characters, and a much- deserved figure for the unsung hero of Jurassic Park. Check it out.

Sideshow Collectibles Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth-Scale Figures

It’s slightly easier to create an accurate sculpt of a cartoon character, particularly one brought to life through 3D animation, but that doesn’t make Sideshow’s new Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi sixth-scale figures, based on the characters’ appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, any less spectacular. The 12-inch figures look like the animated series brought to life. They come dressed in real fabric outfits including Jedi cloaks, and include multiple pairs of hands (some for holding sabers, while others appear to wield the Force), lightsabers, and hologram versions of Commander Cody (included with Obi-Wan) and Ahsoka Tano (included with Anakin) being emitted by a holoprojector. Both are available for pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles for $255 each, and both are expected to ship sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar

For years Lego’s Star Wars advent calendars have been an easy way to spread the joy of getting gifts on Christmas morning across the entire month of December. But for those who’ve replaced Star Wars in their hearts (those last three sequels... eek!) with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this 298-piece alternative features 24 buildable gifts including miniature versions of a SHIELD Helicarrier, Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor, Avengers Tower, and seven festively adorned minifigures: Nick Fury, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Thanos. The advent calendar will be available for purchase starting on September 1 for $40.

Hasbro Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection

Based on the Boom C omics crossover, Hasbro’s new Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection has finally been revealed, with seven figures (and counting?) that remind us why pop culture mashups are always so delightful. The collection includes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, April O’Neil, and Raphael as the B lue, B lack, Y ellow, P ink, and R ed Power Rangers, plus a Foot Soldier version of Tommy and Shredder as the G reen R anger. The figures are mostly all two-packs available for pre-order from the BigBadToyStore for $55 each with availability expected in April of next year; Shredder is the only standalone, going for $33.

Mattel Jurassic Park Amber Collection Robert Muldoon Figure

If there’s one takeaway from watching Jurassic Park, besides the dangers of bringing an extinct species back to life, it’s that the park’s game warden, Robert Muldoon, deserved much better than a quick death by a pack of clever velociraptors. Adding insult to injury is the fact that we’re getting a Jurassic Park Amber Collection Robert Muldoon figure from Hasbro only after nearly the entire rest of the cast has already been immortalized as highly articulated and accessorized figures. Available for pre-order from the BigBadToyStore for $23, with delivery expected sometime in September, the six-inch figure includes an electric shock weapon and a removable hat, plus an alternate head sculpt and swappable hands.

Ravensburger Disney Gargoyles Awakening Board Game

Gargoyles continues to enjoy its second 15 minutes of fame in the wake of the animated series popping up on Disney+, and with it have not only come new figures, but a new board game courtesy of Ravensburger. The biggest reason to add Gargoyles Awakening to your collection is the game board featuring a recreation of Manhattan as it appeared in the cartoon, but the miniature versions of Goliath, Broadway, Hudson, Lexington, Brooklyn, and Elisa Maza sweeten the post as well. The game plays out in a co operative style, where players work together to stop Xanatos and Demona, but one of the four included “episodes” lets one player take the role of the baddies. It’s available from Target now for $30.

