The Biggest Hacks of 2021 (So Far)

Fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline’s Linden Junction Tank Farm on May 10, 2021 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo : Michael M. Santiago ( Getty Images )

Over the past several months, it’s become hard to ignore the fact that the digital lives we’ve all built for ourselves appear to be completely and utterly vulnerable to cybercriminals and spies.



Whether hackers were coming after our nation’s beer, hamburgers, or energy supply, cybercriminals have made it known that they really don’t mind upending our way of life if it means making some cold hard cash. Meanwhile, a flurry of cyber-espionage has targeted some of America’s biggest institutions, showing that foreign spies have the resources to get into some of the networks that matter most. It’s enough to make you unplug your laptop and throw it out the window.

Before you do that, however, here’s a fond look back at the highlights from just this year—a whole lot of hacking in a short period of time. Read on and enjoy the paranoia.