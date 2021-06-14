The Book of Boba Fett Wants to Dive Back Into Star Wars' Past

Boba Fett taking a blast to his past, proverbially. Image : Lucasfilm

Mindy Kaling’s Velma animated series is taking some surprising turns. Gugu Mbatha-Raw teases her Loki role. Plus, what’s next on Charmed and Batwoman, and there are some suitably mysterious set pictures from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Unhuman

As part of Blumhouse’s deal to produce eight original movies for Epix , Marcus Dunstan (The Collector) will direct Unhuman, a horror film about “a group of high school students whose school bus crashes while on a field trip. Relationships are tested amongst the students once they realize they are being stalked by a mysterious attacker who intends to drive them out of their bucolic adolescence and straight into a horrifying fight to survive.” Brianne Tju, Benjamin Wadsworth, Ali Gallo, and Uriah Shelton are attached to star.

[Deadline]

Westworld

Deadline reports Aurora Perrineau will “appear in at least five episodes” of Westworld’s fourth season. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Velma

In conversation with The TV Kids Summer Festival (via The Mary Sue), Tom Ascheim confirmed Mindy Kaling’s Velma animated series will not include Scooby-Doo.

We have a not-for-children, Mindy Kaling project called Velma because she was excited to reimagine what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma were of East Asian descent and lived in a different world. And in that version, which is going on HBO Max first, there’s no dog and no van but we have our 4 key characters through a different lens and I think it’s great. Allowing our creators to play with our IP is super powerful.

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Temuera Morrison confirmed The Book of Boba Fett will reveal both the character’s past and “where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back.”

Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him. That was the advantage for me, was that we hadn’t seen him do much. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way, bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Comicbook.com has some set pictures of Ewan McGregor with his costume mostly concealed, if Jedi Masters in black ponchos are your thing. Head on over to see more.

Advertisement

Splinter Cell

Netflix has our first look at Derek Kolstad’s upcoming Splinter Cell animated series.

Advertisement

Loki

Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses Judge Renslayer in a new featurette.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca & Bertie gets all pool party on us in a promo for season two.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones create a time paradox in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Schrodinger’s Future. ”

Batwoman

Black Mask incites a Purge in the trailer for “Kane, Kate” — next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends travel back in time to last year’s season finale in the trailer for “Back to the Finale, Part II. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook