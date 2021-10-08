Everyone brace! The sixth and final season of The Expanse will be arriving in just a few short months, and Amazon threw in a teaser as part of its New York Comic Con 2021 panel for good measure.

Here are the details you’ve been screaming for, Screaming Firehawks: this season, The Expanse will be a weekly drop on Amazon Prime, starting December 10 and running through the finale on January 14. There’s no binging unless you wait until after it’s over—but why would you wait? Earth is still a wreck, the Rocinante is primed for battle, that damn protomolecule looks like it’s not done with us yet—and if you thought the villainous Marco Inaros was gonna mellow out after the events of season five? Nope! He’s baaaack.



Here’s the description provided by Amazon about what to expect: “The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”



The Expanse stars Steven Strait (James Holden), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), Keon Alexander (Marco Inaros), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao), and Jasai Chase Owens (Filip Inaros). It’s based on the sci-fi novels by James S.A. Corey (the shared pen name for authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who are among the show’s executive producers) and is showrun by Naren Shankar.

