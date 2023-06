Sun’ s out, fandom fits out, for a summer of geeky fashion and more. Check out these blockbuster- inspired merch collections out in time for the release of The Flash, The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Retailers like the Gap , BoxLunch, and RSVLTS have plenty of new releases for all your pop culture-inspired wardrobe updates . Here’s a gallery of the latest!