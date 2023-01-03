The Gaming Shelf Pursues Paradise in Flames

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Between the end of December and the start of the new year, game releases and developments have slowed down considerably, probably because people are getting ready for the massive influx of new TTRPG releases and crowdfunding campaigns that will happen in February. Still, we were excited to find a few new releases and crowdfunding campaigns to share with you.

New Releases: Stillfleet, Azivar’s Ancestral Almanac, The Uncanny Adventures of Holmes & Watson



“Set in a paradoxically bleak and vibrant superfuture, Stillfleet is a sci-fi tabletop roleplaying game that empowers players with simple, intuitive mechanics and hundreds of options for powers. Built on a foundation of political tension between the Co. and its medieval market-worlds, Stillfleet is its own timespace paradox: it’s a rules-light system with hundreds of options for powers. And it’s a genre-vaporizing work of science fiction that you can hack apart and make your own.”

“Are you looking for some additional options for character creation? Then this is the supplement for you! Azivar’s Ancestral Alamanac contains nine new ancestries for Dungeons & Dragons.”

“The Uncanny Adventures of Holmes & Watson is a role-playing game about a crime-fighting, mystery-solving team. Players can roleplay their own take on the famous partnership, taking the roles of Holmes and Watson and putting their own spin on the story, or they can create original investigators and navigate either the Holmes casebook or cases of their own design.”

Crowdfunding: Haxen, Nirvana on Fire

“Haxen is an eight-page single-player tabletop RPG about exploring a shifting post-apocalyptic future with anachronistic characters. You use a series of runes and tables to navigate the world, create lore, and overcome obstacles. Tell the story of a ranger who explores skyscrapers looking for salvageable tech, a Paladin armed with an improvised axe hunting down near immortal oligarchs who survived the apocalypse, or a Cleric who can read the broken screens of the past, searching for names and answers.”

“Nirvana on Fire: Expanded Edition is 32 tightly packed pages of Buddhist-tinged, biotech, sci-fi horror for Mothership. If you’re into Machiavellian intrigues, murderous AIs, and prayer beads you’ll be into this.”

