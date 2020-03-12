The Ghost Flights Are Real, and They're on Flight Attendant TikTok

Image : Getty

Airlines are falling on hard times: they’re facing travel restrictions, canceling thousands of flights, contending with swarms of panicked customers, and running costly ghost flights lest they lose their slots to other airlines. In the face of imminent catastrophe, an assortment of cool-headed flight attendants are broadcasting their eerie travels on TikTok to chill tracks.



Advertisement

For the record, flight attendant TikTok is an absolute ball: a crew of rambunctious adults who tolerate our insolence and dance for the people and tell us their tales and relatably don’t wanna go to work even though they secretly LOVE it.

Advertisement

Flight attendants have a tough road ahead. Delta and United have already instated hiring freezes, and flight attendants are expressing concerns about job security. Send some solidarity likes their way.