We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Privacy and Security

The Internet's Biggest Darknet Just Got Taken Down

lropek
Lucas Ropek
Filed to:Digital dragnet
Digital dragnetDark NetCybercrimedark web
1
Save
In this file photo taken on August 04, 2020, Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance who refused to give his real name, uses his computer at their office in Dongguan, China’s southern Guangdong province.
In this file photo taken on August 04, 2020, Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance who refused to give his real name, uses his computer at their office in Dongguan, China’s southern Guangdong province.
Photo: Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

One of the internet’s largest forums for criminal activity, has been seized and the man believed to be its operator has been arrested, European authorities announced Tuesday.

Until this week, the site DarkMarket boasted nearly half a million users, over 200,000 re-sellers, and was considered to be one of the most popular havens for criminals looking to digitally swap drugs, malware, stolen credit card data, and SIM cards, among other things. Authorities, led by German law enforcement, successfully co-opted the market’s infrastructure, confiscating over 20 servers in Ukraine and Moldova, where the operation was apparently located.

Officials have been mum on just who was arrested in connection with the darknet—referring to the man only as a 34-year-old “Australian national” who was apparently taken into custody by police somewhere near the German-Danish border, Barron’s reports. Prosecutors say a judge ordered him held pending formal charges, though further information hasn’t yet been given out.

Advertisement

The take-down was apparently part of a larger law enforcement initiative targeting darknet activity that began in 2019 with the takedown of the CyberBunker hosting service, Cyberscoop reports. CyberBunker, a web hosting provider based out of former NATO military bunkers in Germany and Holland, served as a subterranean home for servers hosting illicit or controversial sites like The Pirate Bay and WikiLeaks. At the time, the takedown led to arrests and a trial for a handful of defendants charged with peddling drugs, illicit information, and child sex abuse imagery.

Officials said Tuesday that the information gathered from the DarkMarket seizures would hopefully lead to further investigations.

G/O Media may get a commission
Tuesday's Best Deals: Bulk Snacks, AeroGarden Harvest, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and More
Tuesday's Best Deals: Bulk Snacks, AeroGarden Harvest, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and More

“A shared commitment across the law enforcement community worldwide and a coordinated approach by law enforcement agencies have once again proved their effectiveness,” Europol said in a statement about this week’s operation. “The scale of the operation at Europol demonstrates the global commitment to tackling the use of the dark web as a means to commit crime.”

Lucas Ropek

Staff writer at Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

Skuzapo

Officials have been mum on just who was arrested in connection with the darknet—referring to the man only as a 34-year-old “Australian national” who was apparently taken into custody by police somewhere near the German-Danish border,

I didn’t know Assange had escaped or was that young.