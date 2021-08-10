While next year’s iPhone is thought to bring more significant upgrades, it appears Apple still has a few tricks up its sleeve for the iPhone 13 lineup. A new Bloomberg report says the new iPhones will receive at least three major camera and video upgrades—including a Portrait Video mode.

Portrait mode was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus, and according to the report, the video version will function pretty much the same way. The feature is purportedly called Cinematic Video and utilizes the depth sensor to create the well-known Portrait mode bokeh effect. Users will also be able to adjust the bokeh effect to their liking after recording, according to Bloomberg .

With the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, Apple also introduced the ProRaw format for more precise editing. This year, it’s also bringing ProRes to video editing. It’s not exactly a feature the average person would use, given the size of the files, but those interested will be able to record in HD and 4K. And like ProRaw, it’s possible ProRes will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

Last but not least, Apple is reportedly adding more filter options. Bloomberg describes at least three types—one for adjusting color temperature, another for adding more drama by tweaking contrast, and a “balanced style” that shows “shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.” Another supposed perk is these filters won’t be uniformly applied across a photo. Instead, it’ll use AI to pick which objects and people should be edited to achieve the look.

This is one of the bigger updates we’ve heard about the iPhone 13 in a while. Other rumors include a punch-hole display in place of the infamous notch, 120Hz refresh rates, bigger batteries, and a faster A15 processor. In terms of design, not much is changing and these phones will come in the same four sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. Oh, and it’s probably the last hurrah for the iPhone Mini.

The iPhones aren’t the only gadgets expected at Apple’s annual fall event. Also rumored are new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros featuring the so-called M1X chips, a redesigned iPad Mini and entry-level iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. As for when that event might be, Apple has historically held them in the first half of September.