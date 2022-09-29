Plug into a rather unique take on the Wachowski siblings’ The Matrix by way of Danny Boyle (28 Days Later), who’s directing a staged dance interpretation of the 1999 sci-fi hit. Yes, you read that correctly—dance, because we’re clamoring for a choreographed, performance- art adaptation of the action movie franchise.

It’s really happening, according to Variety, which reported that the show, titled Free Your Mind, is set to premiere at the Factory International (a venue so new it’s still under construction) in Manchester, England next fall. Operating as an official expansion of the franchise, Warner Brothers Theater Ventures is working with the Oscar-w inning filmmaker, who’s set to direct what’s described as a “large-scale immersive performance.” Slumdog Millionaire featured a dance number, of course, but Boyle is also no stranger to eccentric stage shows; most recently, he directed the 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, in which the duo swapped around the lead roles of Doctor Frankenstein and the Monster.

We’re curious to see how exactly this ambitious production is going to be pulled off. The official logline reveals a bit of what to expect: “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, Free Your Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities.” Michael “ Mikey J” Asante is on board to compose the music for the show with choreography by Kenrick “ H2O” Sandy. Playwright Sabrina Mahfouz (Noughts & Crosses) will be writing the stage book for the Factory International-commissioned adaptation, which will also feature large-scale sculptures by artist Es Devlin and be produced by Boyle’s longtime collaborator Tracey Seaward. We really hope there’s a moment where Neo sincerely announces , “I know b reakdance! ”

