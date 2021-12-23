Hollywood celebrities usually get dressed up for their big movie premieres, but many of the stars of The Matrix Resurrections decided to take it to the next level. On December 18th, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more attended the red-carpet (technically green-carpet, very Matrix-y) premiere at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California, decked out in outfits clearly inspired by the movie’s sci-fi genre, if not the movie itself. Take a look!
Carrie-Anne Moss
The sequins on Moss’ lovely, floor-length black gown feel inspired by the green lines of code that are so iconic to The Matrix.
Neil Patrick Harris
I’m not if Neil Patrick Harris is going for a Riddler-morphing-into-Joker vibe, but the suit works for him. I suspect it would work for no one else in this galaxy.
Lana Wachowski
Wachowski’s strappy leather dress is very reminiscent of all the vinyl the original Matrix characters wore, but her multicolored hair is the real star.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Abdul-Mateen’s trenchcoat is a direct homage to what Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus wears in the first Matrix movie.
Ellen Holman
I have no idea what’s going on here, but it’s futuristic and I like it.
Jessica Henwick
Alas, Bugs’ white rabbit tattoo was apparently just for the movie.
Jada Pinkett-Smith
She wears old-age make-up in the movie for her character, but Pinkett-Smith is glowing in this red gown. The ear ornament feels kinda sci-fi.
Keanu Reeves
And here’s a random busboy—oh, wait, it’s star Keanu Reeves! Couldn’t even have put on some Martian deelyboppers, huh?
