Hollywood celebrities usually get dressed up for their big movie premieres, but many of the stars of The Matrix Resurrections decided to take it to the next level. On December 18th, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more attended the red-carpet (technically green-carpet, very Matrix-y ) premiere at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California, decked out in outfits clearly inspired by the movie’s sci-fi genre, if not the movie itself. Take a look!