Mike Flanagan, the writer/director of various spooky Netflix shows, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, has a new series coming out in a few weeks and he’s already looking to rip your heart out. The premise follows a group of terminally ill teenagers, so already the emotional pathos is laid out like a feast. Take a look at the first trailer below.

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB | Official Trailer | Netflix

We’ve waxed poetic about both Midnight Mass and Rahul Kohli (who will be in The Midnight Club, but doesn’t appear in the trailer) and this show has the look of something that could be truly devastating. It follow a lot of Flanagan’s perviously-iterated themes; death, immortality, rebirth, and making some kind of deal with powers far greater (and spookier) than you.

The series is based on both Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by the author.



