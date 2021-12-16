The Witcher season two is nearly upon us, and while you’ll have to wait a bit longer for The Witcher: A Grain of Truth—the new, official graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics, based on the short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski—we’ve got a sneak peek to share today. The story is the basis for the season two premiere, so really this is kind of two sneak peeks in one!



Advertisement

Here’s a quick summary of the story: “Geralt comes across a derelict mansion where he is met with the current owner—not quite human, but a beast with the faculties of a man. The beast invites him inside where he shares stories of his family, his life... and his curse. If the weight of his misdeeds could condemn him to the body of a beast—a retribution spoken of only in fairy tales, could there be another grain of truth in these tales of fantasy—one that could help him elude his fate and lead him to salvation?”

Created by Sapkowski, The Witcher: A Grain of Truth’s graphic novel is written by Jacek Rembis, with art by Jonas Scharf and color by José Villarrubia; the cover artist is Kai Carpenter. It will be published by Dark Horse on April 27, 2022; you can pre-order here. The Witcher season two premieres December 17 on Netflix.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.