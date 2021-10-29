It’s more than just monster hunter training in store for Geralt of Rivia and Ciri in the sophomore season of Netflix’s Witcher adaptation. Turns out the whole world’s gone to hell around them, but, as Geralt is wont to do: this little for a Witcher to care about outside of the more literal monsters to fight.



Netflix has released a new trailer for the second series of The Witcher, building on the teases we saw from the streamer earlier this year at its own “WitcherCon” with Witcher video game series developer CD Projekt Red. The trailer focus not just on the young Ciri (Freya Allan) taking her first steps to becoming a monster-hunter herself, training at the legendary Witcher holdout of Kaer Morhen, but teases wider conflict across the Continent that threatens to engulf the world in a war between empires... and maybe even reunite Geralt with the mysterious Yennefer of Vengerberg ( Anya Chalotra ) .

