World Fantasy Award winner Lavie Tid h ar has collected an impressively diverse range of voices and stories for the fifth annual independent Science Fiction Story Bundle. T he featured authors come from all across the world, and Ti dh ar is especially interested in highlighting non-American voices in order to show a wide array of thoughts, ideas, and inspirations. From indie presses to the Big Five, this list has a global range of authors, creating a wonderful portrait of the future of science fiction.



The price is also accessible, with a $5 price point for four DRM-free ebooks and $10 for the full bundle of 10 ebooks.

