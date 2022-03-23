World Fantasy Award winner Lavie Tidhar has collected an impressively diverse range of voices and stories for the fifth annual independent Science Fiction Story Bundle. The featured authors come from all across the world, and Tidhar is especially interested in highlighting non-American voices in order to show a wide array of thoughts, ideas, and inspirations. From indie presses to the Big Five, this list has a global range of authors, creating a wonderful portrait of the future of science fiction.
The price is also accessible, with a $5 price point for four DRM-free ebooks and $10 for the full bundle of 10 ebooks.