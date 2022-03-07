March is a huge month for new books, as this list of 63 new sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases will attest. We’ve got ghosts, witches, superheroes, cultists, intergalactic explorers, multiple tales about people who’ve monkeyed around with their memories, a grand collection of Expanse stories, and more!

All the Horses of Iceland by Sarah Tolmie

This historical fantasy explores the magical origins of Iceland’s famous horses, following a Norse trader on his travels across Central Asia on his way back to his icy homeland. (March 1)

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

A new trilogy begins in this revised, edited, and expanded version of the TikTok viral release; it follows a group of new recruits tapped for possible initiation into a magical secret society. (March 1)

The Broken Room by Peter Clines

A young woman on the run from the shady group that did experiments on her as a child takes on an unusual helper: a secret agent’s ghost. (March 1)

Crimson Reign by Amélie Wen Zhao

The Blood Heir trilogy—a fantasy retelling of the historical story of Anastasia Nikolaevna—concludes as a princess must join forces with a crime lord to save her homeland from a dangerously magical ruler. (March 1)

The Demon Tide by Laurie Forest

The Black Witch Chronicles continue as Elloren, the Black Witch, goes on the run, hoping to find allies to stop an impending war before it starts. (March 1)

Edgewood by Kristen Ciccarelli

A women who’s spent her entire life trying to flee the mysterious forest where she was raised must confront the truth about her reality—and take up the issue with the Wood King—when her grandfather is taken prisoner. (March 1)

Escape From Yokai Land by Charles Stross

The Laundry Files series continues with this novella, an exploration of what Bob Howard was up to during his time in Tokyo. It involves “a deadly confrontation with the ultimate yokai.” (March 1)

Freaks by Brett Riley

Four high-school kids stumble upon an inter-dimensional portal that unleashes monsters in their small town—and also endows them with superpowers. Will sinister government agents track them down before they can vanquish all the monsters? (March 1)

Gallant by V.E. Schwab

This standalone fantasy described as “The Secret Garden meets Crimson Peak” follows a young woman who receives a mysterious letter inviting her to visit her ancestral home for the first time. When she arrives, she realizes not only is it haunted, it’s also a gateway between worlds. (March 1)

The Long Game by K.J. Parker

In this novella, a member of an Ecclesiastical order who’s supposed to be fighting demons finds himself befriending one instead, while also making the acquaintance of a magical stranger who’d like to capture a demon for her own secret purposes. (March 1)

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

In this fantasy debut inspired by stories from ancient Mesoamerica, a young “Dreamer” gifted with second sight fights persecution from a king who’d rather do away with her kind, while another young woman with similar, but untrained talents begins to question what she’s been told about her personal history (March 1)

The Quarter Storm by Veronica G. Henry

A Vodou priestess sets out to clear the name of a fellow practitioner who’s accused of committing a ritual murder—and she’ll need all her magical gifts to help solve the crime. (March 1)

The Shadow People by Graham Masterton

A pair of London cops known for tackling unusual crimes set out to uncover a cannibal cult that’s taken to kidnapping, roasting, and eating people as a way to appease their ancient god. (March 1)

Spelunking Through Hell by Seanan McGuire

The Hugo-nominated InCryptid urban fantasy series continues as Alice continues her decades-long search across dimensions for her missing husband, Thomas. (March 1)

Sundial by Catriona Ward

A woman with a troubled past fearfully realizes her daughter’s showing signs of the darkness she tried to leave behind—so they set out together to her desert hometown, hoping to set things right. (March 1)

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin

In this dystopian thriller, four people who’ve had painful memories removed at a London clinic—along with a psychologist at the clinic—begin to second-guess their lives and choices. (March 1)

A Thousand Steps Into Night by Tracy Chee

In a world influenced by Japanese fantasy, an ordinary girl is cursed and must embark on a dangerous quest to free herself—and then decide if being “ordinary” is what she really desires. (March 1)

The Watchers by A.M. Shine

This horror adventure takes place in a remote forest where humans are held captive for observation by strange creatures known as Watchers—something one woman discovers when her car breaks down in the worst possible spot. (March 1)

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye

In this fantasy tale inspired by Yoruba-Nigerian mythology, a teenager must hide her godlike powers from the brutal regime that controls her country—until she’s conscripted into the army and decides to use her secret skills to her advantage. (March 8)

The Book of Living Secrets by Madeleine Roux

Being able to transport yourself into the pages of your favorite book would be awesome—at least, that’s what a pair of best friends assume until they’re given the opportunity to take that magical journey, and realize the gothic romance world they’re suddenly living in is far more sinister than expected. (March 8)

The Bone Wars by Erin Evan

When a teenage intern discovers a strange fossil buried in Montana, paleontologists and professional fossil hunters alike are mystified by its origins—and by its huge wings, horns, and black bones. (March 8)

The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong

The official description both says it all and leaves you wanting to know more: “A circus takes down a crime boss on the galaxy’s infamous pleasure moon.” (March 8)

Constance Verity Destroys the Universe by A. Lee Martinez

The Constance Verity trilogy concludes with an adventure that sees the heroine trying to stop the end of the universe—but her friends will have to step in and help, maybe by destroying the world first. (March 8)

Crowbones by Anne Bishop

Set in the world of the author’s Others series, this mystery fantasy follows a resort owner who aims to keep the peace between humans and supernatural creatures—something that becomes rather complicated when it seems a murderous boogeyman is in their midst. (March 8)

The Damage Done by Michael Landweber

In a world where violence has suddenly vanished, but cruelty has not, people who lost loved ones to gun violence, rulers who’ve long relied on violence as a way to maintain power, and others find themselves adjusting to a confusing and unfamiliar world. (March 8)

A Far Wilder Magic by Allison Saft

A hunter and an alchemist join forces to hunt a mythical creature in a high-stakes competition, and fall for each other in the process. (March 8)

Last Exit by Max Gladstone

The co-author of the Nebula and Hugo-winning This is How You Lose the Time War returns with this fantasy story inspired by myths of American backroads, about a group of estranged friends who must reunite to face a monstrous secret they thought they left behind. (March 8)

Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments by T.L. Huchu

The Edinburgh Nights series continues as Ropa’s hired by a highly specialized hospital to investigate a new illness that seemingly can’t be cured by either medical or magical methods. (March 8)

Sam Gunn Jr. by Ben Bova

In the final completed novel by the acclaimed writer, the son of an intergalactic explorer sets off on an adventure with the intention of living up to his father’s famous name—but his priorities shift when he makes a dangerous discovery along the way. (March 8)

Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs

Car mechanic and shapeshifter Mercy Thompson returns for another adventure. This time, she’s being stalked by a pesky vampire. When he suddenly disappears, she’s tasked by the leader of his clan to track him down, and discovers he’s not the only supernatural creature who’s gone missing lately. (March 8)

Star Father by Charlie N. Holmberg

When the sun suddenly goes dark—and stays that way for days—a woman discovers an unconscious man on her farm... and soon realizes he’s actually the Sun God. The situation gets more complicated when they fall in love. (March 8)

The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories edited by Yu Chen and Regina Kanyu Wang

Subtitled “A Collection of Chinese Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation From a Visionary Team of Female and Nonbinary Creators,” this anthology gathers sci-fi tales from an array of award-winning authors, editors, and translators. (March 8)

Westside Lights by W.M. Akers

The author’s Jazz Age fantasy series continues as detective Gilda Carr, now living with a gangster on a stolen yacht, takes on a new case: searching for her missing pet seagull. (March 8)

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

After her estranged father dies, a young woman discovers a strange map hidden in his desk. Soon, she realizes it’s so valuable someone’s willing to kill for it—and that it holds the key to a family secret. (March 15)

Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis

When all of humanity has the same prophetic dream—predicting that the world will end on a specific date—a mother and daughter embark on a road trip, contemplating their relationships to each other and the rest of their family as the apocalypse looms. (March 15)

How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain by Ryan North

This tongue-in-cheek tome aimed at comic book fans offers an “introduction to the science of comic-book supervillainy,” complete with “a number of outlandish villainous schemes that harness the potential of today’s most advanced technologies.” (March 15)

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

The multiple Hugo winner’s latest is a standalone adventure about a New Yorker who ditches his dead-end food-delivery gig to join an animal rights group on their next field visit—not realizing the animals in question occupy an alternate dimension. (March 15)

Kundo Wakes Up by Saad Z. Hossain

This novella, a companion piece to the author’s The Gurkha and the Lord of Tuesday, follows a once-famous artist searching for his missing wife, a journey that takes him to a dying city, into cyberspace, and into more mystical realms. (March 15)

Lead Me Astray by Sondi Warner

A hit-and-run victim becomes a ghost in a purgatory zone within New Orleans, and teams up with a werewolf detective and a psychic to try and unravel the truth about her death. (March 15)

Memory’s Legion: The Complete Expanse Story Collection by James S.A. Corey

The book series has concluded, and so has the TV show—but here’s one more treat from the world of The Expanse: a collection of all the stories and novellas (The Churn, The Butcher of Anderson Station, Strange Dogs, and more), plus a brand-new novella set after Leviathan Falls and author notes for each story. (March 15)

Ogres by Adrian Tchaikovsky

In a world where cruel Ogres rule, a young human villager gets into a fight with an Ogre’s son... and in the aftermath learns a dark secret about the creatures’ origins. (March 15)

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

Set in 1975, this noirish novel follows a comics-industry assistant who creates a popular character—a situation that gets rather complicated when her co-creator dies before she’s given proper credit. Get a peek at the comics pages inserted throughout the novel here. (March 15)

Three Kings by George R.R. Martin, edited by Melinda Snodgrass

The latest anthology in Martin’s Wild Cards alt-history series—set in a post-WWII world in which an alien virus transformed certain people into mutants or superhumans—follows the ailing Queen Margaret as she calls upon Alan Turing to find the throne’s true heir. (March 15)

The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller

A witch who takes care of the ghosts in her life is also the Emperor’s mistress; she’s reluctantly tasked with determining which among his sons is responsible for his murder, with her own freedom at stake. (March 22)

The City of Dusk by Tara Sim

The realms of Life, Death, Light, and Darkness all have one god and one heir with divine powers. Will a rebellious alliance between the heirs be enough to keep the city they oversee from breaking out into a terrible war? (March 22)

Comeuppance Served Cold by Marion Deeds

This hard-boiled historical fantasy set in Seattle follows a variety of characters: an anti-magic leader who hires a “lady’s companion” to keep his rebellious daughter in line, a speakeasy owner who’s trying to get revenge on her husband’s murderer, a slippery thief, and others. (March 22)

Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror edited by John F.D. Taff

This collection gathers 12 original tales of terror from Stephen Graham Jones, Alma Katsu, Josh Malerman, Priya Sharma, and others. (March 22)

Destiny of the Dead by Kel Kade

The Shroud of Prophecy series continues as two groups of misfits join forces to fight the God of Death and his army of dark mages. (March 22)

The Impossible Us by Sarah Lotz

Strangers who meet because of a mis-directed email spark a flirty correspondence—but when they decide it’s time to meet in person, they realize they’re actually living in parallel universes. (March 22)

Kingdoms of Death by Christopher Ruocchio

The Sun Eater sci-fi fantasy series continues, as Hadrian Marlowe is sent by the Emperor on a perilous cross-galaxy journey to try and convince another colony to join the fight to save humankind. (March 22)

The Last God Standing by Michael Boatman

When God decides to join the human race and take over the body and soul of a struggling comedian, the decision sparks an uprising among all the other deities, bringing both heavenly and earthly chaos. With God now a mere mortal, can he still save the world? (March 22)

Remember Me by Estelle Laure

A young woman who’s paid to have her memories erased must piece together the painful reasons that drove her to do it. (March 22)

Remember Me Gone by Stacy Stokes

A teen looks forward to the day she can learn the family trade—erasing other people’s tragic memories—until she realizes her own past is full of holes she can’t explain. (March 22)

The Shadow Glass by Josh Winning

After the director of a failed 1980s puppet fantasy movie dies, his son realizes the creatures in the film are actually alive—and some of them are just as sinister in real life as they were on the big screen. Read an excerpt here. (March 22)

Suicide Kings by Stephen Blackmoore

The urban fantasy series about necromancer Eric Carter continues; this time, he accidentally finds himself at the center of a feud between Los Angeles’ most powerful magic families. (March 22)

What We Harvest by Ann Fraistat

In a picturesque small town, the disease that’s killed all the crops and made the animals act very off is now transforming the human population. An estranged pair of exes must team up to discover the dark secret that’s behind the formerly idyllic community’s sudden implosion. (March 22)

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

On an isolated island just after World War I, a woman arrives to settle her late father’s affairs, but soon becomes drawn into a strange new world of magic thanks to her long-lost best friend and a mysteriously witchy neighbor. (March 22)

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin

After she accidentally kills her mother, and very nearly her sister, after brewing a poisonous tea, a young woman enters a magical and surprisingly cutthroat tea-making competition, hoping she can win a prize that will save her sister’s life. (March 29)

All the White Spaces by Ally Wilkes

After World War I, a young explorer sets out on an Antarctic expedition determined to experience life as his true self and true gender. Things take a turn when the group is stranded in the frozen sea, and realizes there’s something supernatural waiting for them in the icy darkness. (March 29)

Out There: Stories by Kate Folk

This story collection focuses on “the weird and eerie forces that lurk beneath the surface of ordinary experiences,” like a man who enters into a co-dependent relationship with a house, people navigating the choice of who to spend eternity with, and a woman whose dating-app experiences draw her into a data-hacking scam. (March 29)

So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens

After defeating an evil king, a young man reluctantly steps up to rule—except he’ll need to find someone to marry before his rapidly approaching 18th birthday. (March 29)

Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus

The first entry in a new trilogy explores the people of the Muungano empire, who left Earth behind in search of a better future but still find themselves fighting enemies from the past—as well as facing new threats from out in the galaxy. (March 29)

Until the Last of Me by Sylvain Neuvel

The next entry in the Take Them to the Stars series, set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, finds Mia trying to obey the “First Rule” of her family: “Always run, never fight.” But it’s proving difficult now that all of humanity is at stake. (March 29)

