Guardians of the Galaxy crash lands on the way to Coachella for an interactive installation that will feature music and merch from the Marvel Studios film, while Disney Parks reveals the opening date for Rogers: The Musical and announces a Pride night celebration.

Meanwhile, Barbie is everything in her very own World of Barbie tour, where you can live your pink dreams. For Meow Wolf fans, the art collective in Grapevine, TX draws closer to opening this summer. And we take a trip overseas to preview all the incredible progress on a Frozen-themed land at Disneyland Paris, and get a glimpse of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s new Looney Tunes spectacular for WB’s 100.

Here are the week’s big theme park stories, with news on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, and other fan-tastical destinations!