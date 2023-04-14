The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Hit up a Marvel Studios pit stop on the way to Coachella, see The Batman in concert, and enter the World of Barbie.

By
Sabina Graves
coachella guardians of the galaxy installation
Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy crash lands on the way to Coachella for an interactive installation that will feature music and merch from the Marvel Studios film, while Disney Parks reveals the opening date for Rogers: The Musical and announces a Pride night celebration.

Meanwhile, Barbie is everything in her very own World of Barbie tour, where you can live your pink dreams. For Meow Wolf fans, the art collective in Grapevine, TX draws closer to opening this summer. And we take a trip overseas to preview all the incredible progress on a Frozen-themed land at Disneyland Paris, and get a glimpse of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s new Looney Tunes spectacular for WB’s 100.

Here are the week’s big theme park stories, with news on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, and other fan-tastical destinations!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 x Coachella

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 x Coachella

The Marvel Studios pop-up music shop and installation runs until Saturday on the road to Coachella.

Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure

Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure

The one-act Marvel play—inspired by the fictional musical seen in Disney+ series Hawkeye—is set to open at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure on June 30, and will run for a limited time only.

Pride Night at Disneyland

Pride Night at Disneyland

It’ll be the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite at Disneyland on June 13 and 15! Tickets information here for this Pride Month celebration.

Star Wars Celebration Disney Parks Panel News

Star Wars Celebration Disney Parks Panel News

Star Tours attractions at Disney Parks are finally getting more destinations, and we have a feeling that they’ll include a visit to the Mandalorian universe. We’ll find out in 2024.

Oga’s Cantina Mixtape

Oga’s Cantina Mixtape

Find the DJ R3X’s fave tunes online!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Update

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Update

Mama Odie is back! Actress Jennifer Lewis confirmed she will be reprising her role from The Princess and the Frog on the new Disney Parks attractions.

This robot is totally not Judy Hopps

This robot is totally not Judy Hopps

Disney Imagineers Demo New Relatable Robotic Character

Watch Imagineers continue to test out robotics for the new robotic walk-around character, who we think has a future in Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia area. Still scary but very cute!

MagicBand+ on Disney Cruises

MagicBand+ on Disney Cruises

DisneyBand+ Coming To Disney Cruise Line

We love the ease of access to take part in theme park fun with the MagicBand+, and Disney Cruises will soon be introducing them on excursions too.

The Batman in Concert

The Batman in Concert

This weekend The Batman in concert tour hits the Dolby in Los Angeles! To book tickets for the LA show and additional stops, check out the event’s official site.

Meow Wolf in Grapevine, TX

Meow Wolf in Grapevine, TX

Meet the artists making the new Meow Wolf location come to life.

Meow Wolf Grapevine sneak peek!

Meow Wolf Grapevine sneak peek!

Here’s a look inside the new portal, which is set to open this summer.

Record Store Day April 22

Record Store Day April 22

Are you going to hunt for film and TV vinyl releases next week? Here’s a look at the Bluey: Dance Mode zoetrope drop that will only be available at participating Record Store Day locations next Saturday.

Men in Black: Alien Attack celebrates 23 years!

Men in Black: Alien Attack celebrates 23 years!

Twenty-three years of protecting the universe at #MENINBLACKAlienAttack! 👽
World of Barbie

World of Barbie

Just in time for the release of the Barbie movie, you can visit her Dreamhouse, which is currently in Los Angeles. Find tickets here.

Ghibli Park

Ghibli Park

Like No Face, we hunger to be there.

WB 100 at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

WB 100 at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

We want to celebrate with the Looney Tunes!

Frozen expansion at Disneyland Paris

Frozen expansion at Disneyland Paris

A Look at the Walt Disney Studios Park Expansion Site with Imagineers

Arendelle is coming to life at Disneyland Paris; soon, there’ll be a new world of Frozen to visit.

Coco Restaurant at Disneyland Paris

Coco Restaurant at Disneyland Paris

By the end of the summer there is going to be a Coco-themed Mexican restaurant guests can visit. Here’s a look at the concept!

Tokyo Disney is 40!

Tokyo Disney is 40!

The Tokyo Disneyland parks have the coolest parade to celebrate the big 4-0. Look at Rapunzel using her hair to swing around!

Toy Story really wants us to be toys

Toy Story really wants us to be toys

Here’s a look at the new rooms at Shanghai Disney resorts.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

