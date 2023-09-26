There's Something in the Barn Pits Martin Starr Against Killer Elves

Sometimes even the most flawed movies deserve a tip of the cap for sheer ambition. Sure, it didn’t quite hit the mark, but wow that effort was incredible. And the new Norwegian movie There’s Something in the Barn fits that description. Lots of it is good, lots of it is not, but it tries to hit such a weird, specific bullseye of homage and tone that you just have to give it props.

Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks, Spider-Man Homecoming) both executive produces and stars in the film as Bill, an American who inherits his uncle’s farm in Norway. Itching for a fresh start, Bill moves his whole family there just before Christmas with the aim of turning the farm’s barn into a high-end bed and breakfast. There’s one big problem with that plan, though. The barn is inhabited by an elf (Kiran Shah) who, if you don’t abide by his strict rules, will get very, very violent.

Just from the film’s setup, you get a very 1980s throwback vibe to the thing. Bill is kind of modern Clark Griswold, desperate to make his family happy even though he’s often a selfish buffoon. The elf side then has big-time Gremlins vibes, not only with the rules but other things that come into play later in the movie. Plus the whole Christmas setting adds to both those things.

As Bill and his family (which includes his wife, played by Game of Thrones alum Amrita Acharia, a teen daughter played by Zoe Winther-Hansen, and a younger son played by Townes Bunner) try to get acclimated to the new county, much of the humor is derived from making fun of Norway as well as America. It’s a little obvious, a little on the nose, but often very, very funny. Soon, the son gets wind of the elf and even meets him, striking up a friendship. Only no one in his family believes him and, with Christmas fast approaching, things go downhill quickly.

Once that happens, the movie shifts gears a bit, going from a fish-out-of-water family comedy to a more gore-driven horror film. The shift works but the movie can never quite decide which way it wants to go. Does it keep being funny? How far does the gore go? It struggles to keep a balance, and as a result, the film’s third act drags on much longer than it should.

There are fun moments throughout though. Anytime you think maybe it’s time to look at your watch, someone throws a Christmas ornament bomb, gets eaten by a snowmobile, or gets chased on a sled. So many fun, weird things happen that even when they don’t fit, it’s still entertaining. And though some of the fighting between elves and humans can get, at times, slightly embarrassing, it always gets saved with one final, crushing blow.

Starr, who is almost always relegated to supporting roles, does a fantastic job as the leading man, channeling his inner Chevy Chase with just enough of that trademark awkward energy to keep the character unique. The family members are all great too, with special marks for Winther-Hansen as the daughter, who has the most emotion to deal with. But the real MVPs are all the Norwegian citizens, each who have very specific, but very hilarious roles to play. There’s the local sheriff played by Ragnarok’s Henriette Steenstrup, a truck driver played by Last Kingdom’s Jeppe Beck Laursen, and the historian, played by Calle Hellevang Larsen. Each is so good and so precise in their role, they add an incredible authenticity to the surroundings. And, of course, not enough can be said about the main elf played by Shah. He’s got a legendary resume and brings that authority to a very weird and complex but crucial role.

If it sounds like There’s Something in the Barn has maybe too much going on, you’d be right. But again, that’s because director Magnus Martens is aiming so high. This is a movie that wants to be a holiday classic, but also a cult classic, and also kind of fun for the whole family. It doesn’t really achieve any of that but it’s got such heart, ambition, and great performances that it gets the point across anyway.

There’s Something in the Barn had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2023. It will be released this holiday season, though the exact details are TBD.

