Four decades of data about bird species in remote parts of the Amazon rainforest indicate the animals’ body sizes and wing lengths have changed. These changes—decreases in total body mass and increases in wingspan—correspond with a 40-year trend of increasingly hot and dry conditions during the rainforest’s drier season.

The trend was highlighted by a team of ecologists that collected data on over 15,000 birds from nearly 80 different species that they captured, analyzed, and released over those four decades. Their findings are published today in Science Advances.

“The broad result is that climate is changing at our study site, ” and “at the same time, the morphology of birds exposed to those conditions is changing,” said Vite k Jirinec , an ecologist at Louisiana State University and lead author of the study, in an email to Gizmodo.

“Variation in mass, wing, and mass:wing is also linked to temperature and rainfall in the shorter-term (seasonal) interval,” Jirinec added. “That means more evidence that bird body size and shape is related to temperature and rainfall. If these change over time, it makes sense to see the morphological shifts we report. As for how exactly mass is related to climate, we are not sure.”

One hypothesis proposes that animal body sizes get smaller when the weather gets warmer. Another is that climate change has reduced the amount of food available to these birds. In either case, it appears the climate is driving the reduction in bird mass, with the birds in total losing about 2% of their body mass per decade on average.

“These birds don’t vary that much in size. They are fairly fine-tuned, so when everyone in the population is a couple of grams smaller, it’s significant,” said co-author Philip Stouffer, a conservation biologist at LSU, in a university press release.

Because the birds’ wingspans tended to increase as their mass decreased, the researchers suspect the changes may help reduce the wing load, making them more efficient in flight. But they don’t know for sure . “A re the changes we’re witnessing related to flight? Are the changes evolution (genetic changes), as opposed to plasticity (changes in phenotype without DNA alterations)? Is it really related to heat exchange? There’s much more work to be done,” said Jirinek.

Here, we show just a few of the thousands of birds examined by the research team. Their work shows how long-term changes to the climate affect not only the numbers and behaviors of animals but even their shapes and sizes.