Despite America’s apathy for soccer, foosball remains a popular staple of pubs and college dorms across the country. But Hasbro thinks the game has the potential to supplant billiards, air hockey, and even beer pong as America’s most popular tabletop drunken pastimes by combining foosball with basketball to create a new frankensport called foosketball.

Unlike foosball, which features a large table and two complete teams of miniature soccer players mounted on spinning rods, foosketball is a one-on-one challenge with just two opposing players on a tiny basketball court with a hoop on either side. The goal isn’t to kick the ball into the opposing team’s net, but to instead toss balls through their hoop in the same way a basketball player does.

To facilitate this unique gameplay, each end of the spinning rods controlling a player rotates independently. With the proper coordination this allows competitors to move their miniature NBA stars from side to side, pick balls up off the ground, and then shoot them through the air in hopes of being the first to score five points.

Although every shot is made from outside the three-point line, scoring is determined by which ball each player sinks. The orange balls are each worth one point, while the golden ball is worth two points, but there’s nothing to say you can’t make up your own rules. Make that golden ball worth a million points and then officially announce your retirement from foosketball after you drain it. Who can possibly challenge your legacy?

Foosketball will be officially available starting Jan. 12—next Tuesday—through retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, although it seems only that latter option will let you pre-order the game now.