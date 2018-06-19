Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ten One Design

Blindly reaching under your desk to find an available outlet to plug in your dying laptop is never a safe idea—I’ve had it go wrong... it was not pleasant. Reaching for a flashlight is a safer approach, but Ten One Design’s new Stella plug is an even better one. It’s got its own built-in flashlight that only turns on when electricity is detected nearby, illuminating the outlet and reducing the risk of getting shocked..

It sounds like sorcery, but electricians already use tools with similar technology so they can quickly assess if a wire is carrying power without having to connect a multimeter. Ten One Design has not only improved the sensitivity with the non-contact voltage sensor it’s incorporated into Stella, the company has also worked to minimize the power consumption of the built-in LED flashlight so that it should run for well over a decade on its integrated battery. You’ll have long replaced your laptop by the time it stops working.

Photo: Ten One Design

The $35 Stella will be available in two versions for Mac and PC laptops, but the Mac version includes an additional upgrade to the hardware that Apple ships. Ten One Design has included a slide-out clip so that when the Stella is connected to your MacBook’s power brick, you have a better way to wind and secure its braided power cord. It’s a small improvement, but one that MacBook users might actually be even more excited for than Stella’s automatic flashlight.

[Ten One Design]