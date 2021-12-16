Wednesday was easily one of the weirdest weather days the U.S. has had in a long time. Despite the calendar showing it’s mid-December, historic warmth gripped the eastern half of the country. When a storm coming from the West met the hot zone, atmospheric sparks flew.

Record winds, bizarre wildfires, plumes of dust and debris, a derecho, and powerful swells on the Great Lakes all conspired to ravage areas from eastern New Mexico to Michigan. “Historic,” “unprecedented,” and “record” are just some of the superlatives the National Weather Service invoked in its forecasts and updates throughout the day to describe what was happening on the ground.

Now, residents are left with the task of cleaning up, joining those in the South who are still reeling from last week’s tornado outbreak.