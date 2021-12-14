Thousands of residents from Arkansas to Illinois are reeling from a weekend of devastating tornadoes that touched down across six states and left at least 88 dead. Around 30 tornadoes rampaged through farmland and towns, with one of the largest twisters spreading debris 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) into the air and causing damage in four states.

At least 70 of those who died resided in Kentucky, where the entire town of Mayfield was all but wiped off the map . Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called the tragedy the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.” While the images on the ground are heartwrenching, understanding the scope of the damage is even clearer from space. The following satellites images show the destruction the tornadoes left in their path.