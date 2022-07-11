Is Dad Thor the new normal?

Thor: Love and Thunder ends with arguably its biggest surprise. After Gorr uses his one wish from Eternity to bring back his daughter, he asks Thor to take care of her after he dies. And he does. Thor basically adopts the child and, according to Korg’s voiceover, they travel across the galaxy together being called “Love and Thunder.” Adorable.



But, does this mean Thor now has a permanent kiddie sidekick? It sure seems like that. The comics have various different iterations of Thor where he has daughters, granddaughters, etc., with Brigid Thorsdottir probably being the most famous. Whether or not the MCU is following that track remains to be seen, but the idea of Thor becoming a two-hander certainly plays into Taika Waititi’s strong suits.

Subquestion: w here exactly are they living? Out in space somewhere? Sure seems like it.