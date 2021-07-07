Thor's Jamie Alexander Confirms Sif's Return for Love and Thunder

Hopefully no haircuts this time round. Screenshot : Marvel Studios

Venom: Let There Be Carnage writer Kelly Marcel praises Tom Hardy’s intimate involvement with the film. Space Jam: A New Legacy teases a trip to Metropolis. Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon casts the younger selves of two of its most important female characters. Plus wild She-Hulk rumors, and what’s to come on The Flash season finale. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent Instagram story captured by /Film, Jaimie Alexander confirmed she’s set to reprise her role as Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder (in the wake of her cameo on last week’s Loki) with the caption, “The lady has returned…and she is here to stay.”

Paddington 3

Variety reports Paddington 3 begins filming sometime in “the second quarter” of 2022.

Shelby Oaks

According to Deadline, Youtube’s Chris Stuckmann will write and direct Shelby Oaks, a found footage horror film for Paper Street Pictures following “a fictional mid-2000s U.S. paranormal investigative team called The Paranormal Paranoids.”

Advertisement

Greenland: Migration

Deadline also reports STX has acquired the rights to the upcoming Greenland sequel for $75 million at Cannes.

Advertisement

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

According to screenwriter Kelly Marcel in a recent interview with Empire, Tom Hardy will receive his first writing credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

This is new for him, to get credit, but it’s not new for him to be this involved. He’s absolutely 100 per cent committed to everything that he does. He’s married to Venom. He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.

Advertisement

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Here’s the latest Fear Street poster.

Photo : Netflix

Advertisement

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James pay a visit to the Metropolis of Superman: The Animated Series in a new clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Night of the Living Dead II

The surviving cast of George Romero’s Day of the Dead return in the first teaser for Night of the Living Dead II.

Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu

We also have a teaser for Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu, a kaiju film in which a giant monster’s body must be properly disposed of before exploding with corpse gas.

Batwoman

Robin Givens has joined the cast of Batwoman’s third season as Jada Jet, “a powerful CEO for Jet Industries” who “isn’t just bossy: she’s the boss. Passionate and hard working, a woman who has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Comic Book reports Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to play herself on the upcoming She-Hulk series at Disney+.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon

HBO says Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have joined the cast of House of the Dragon as “the young versions” of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), respectively.

Advertisement

Let the Right One In

Variety also has word Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Jacob Buster and Ian Foreman have joined the cast of Let the Right One In. Baez will play Demián Bichir’s daughter, Eleanor, while Carroll has been cast as Zeke Dawes, “a successful restaurant owner who knows about Eleanor’s condition.” Buster is set to play Peter, “a sweet and funny boy who suffers from the same condition as Eleanor” while Foreman rounds out the cast as “the quiet and sensitive Isaiah, who befriends Eleanor but has no idea the threat she poses.”

Advertisement

The Flash

Finally, it’s a Flash family reunion in the trailer for the first part of next week’s season finale.

Banner art by Jim Cook