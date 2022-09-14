Marvel’s line-up for the Thunderbolts is weird. It’s been bugging me ever since it was announced this past weekend. U.S. Agent and Bucky Barnes? Three characters from the Black Widow movie? Hell, only three of the six (Ghost, Taskmaster, and U.S. Agent) could technically be called villains in their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, and that’s what the Thunderbolts are all about—villains pretending to be heroes and becoming heroes in the process.



The problem is, the MCU doesn’t have many of those around who are both living and human until you look at the TV series… and not just Marvel Studios’ shows. Here are some characters from the MCU and beyond that would make a good fit for the Thunderbolts. Hey, if Anson Mount’s Black Bolt from the even worse Inhumans mini-series got to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s no reason these guys are off-limits.