In space, no one can hear you tinkle. But just to be sure, Space Perspective has designed a luxuriously private bathroom experience on board its balloon-propelled capsules.

The space tourism company has already sold more than 1,600 tickets for its luxurious trips to the edge of space, which it says will commence in 2024. On Monday, Space Perspective unveiled a rendering of its “space spa” design, equipped with a toilet, sink, and what’s guaranteed to be a breathtaking view that can be enjoyed in sweet, sweet solitude.

“We’re thinking of the lavatory as the one place that you can actually go where you can essentially be alone,” Dan Window, head of experience design at Space Perspective, told Gizmodo in an interview. “It’s the opportune time for the ultimate kind of selfie experience.”

Unlike other space tourism experiences, the ride on board Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune is six hours long, so this bathroom design is a first-of-its-kind necessity.