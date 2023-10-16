This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune

Spaceflight

This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune

Space Perspective unveiled the design of a luxury restroom on board its upcoming balloon rides to the edge of space.

By
Passant Rabie
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
The best seat in the house.
The best seat in the house.
Image: Space Perspective

In space, no one can hear you tinkle. But just to be sure, Space Perspective has designed a luxuriously private bathroom experience on board its balloon-propelled capsules.

Advertisement

The space tourism company has already sold more than 1,600 tickets for its luxurious trips to the edge of space, which it says will commence in 2024. On Monday, Space Perspective unveiled a rendering of its “space spa” design, equipped with a toilet, sink, and what’s guaranteed to be a breathtaking view that can be enjoyed in sweet, sweet solitude.

“We’re thinking of the lavatory as the one place that you can actually go where you can essentially be alone,” Dan Window, head of experience design at Space Perspective, told Gizmodo in an interview. “It’s the opportune time for the ultimate kind of selfie experience.”

Unlike other space tourism experiences, the ride on board Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune is six hours long, so this bathroom design is a first-of-its-kind necessity.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Space lounge

Space lounge

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

Spaceship Neptune is a capsule that will be carried off to the stratosphere by what the company calls a “SpaceBalloon.” The giant balloon is propelled by hydrogen and rises up at a slow speed of 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers per hour).

Advertisement

The company prides itself in this being a calm and gentle ride, with the SpaceBalloon intended to propel itself into space without the violent rumble of a blastoff. With that, the capsule is pressurized and intended for people to walk around.

One ticket on board Spaceship Neptune is worth a whopping $125,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Nature calls, or not

Nature calls, or not

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

Since the capsule is pressurized, there’s no need for a vacuum toilet similar to the one astronauts utilize on board the International Space Station (ISS). Instead, the lead designer behind the space bathroom wants the passengers to forget there’s a toilet at all. “What we’re trying to do with it is, to a certain extent, almost hide the fact that it’s actually a physical toilet,” Window said.

Advertisement

Whether or not they need to go, passengers can still enjoy the private view from the bathroom by sitting on a square cushion designed to cover the toilet seat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The main attraction

The main attraction

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

Ascending to an altitude of 20 miles (30 kilometers), passengers will enjoy a panoramic 360-degree view, witnessing Earth’s curvature and the blackness of space, with visibility extending up to 450 miles (724 km) in any direction. For context, passenger jets typically ascend to heights of 7.9 miles (12.7 kilometers). Needless to say, Spaceship Neptune won’t actually reach space, the boundary of which begins 66 miles (100 km) above the surface.

Advertisement

The rather expensive outlook onto our planet can be enjoyed from the two windows of the capsule’s bathroom. Hopefully passengers won’t take too long to ponder their existence on the toilet seat as there’s only one bathroom and eight people on board the capsule (plus an open bar).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Window seat

Window seat

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

The bathroom’s windows also close for extra privacy, not that there will be anyone on the outside peering in from the edge of space.

Advertisement

“The way we position the seats allows you to [move] away from the windows themselves so that you’re not forced directly up against the windows for the entire journey,” Window said. “You can actually get away from that kind of periphery if you are scared or nervous of the heights.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

All the fixings

All the fixings

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

The bathroom is also equipped with a sink and mirror, resembling an upscale version of regular airplane bathrooms.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Serenity in space

Serenity in space

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

Space Perspective describes the vibe of its space spa as “clean, serene, and a little bit meditative,” with a calming, clean aesthetic for the interior to accentuate the boldness of the outside view.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Very little space at the edge of space

Very little space at the edge of space

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

Aside from the visual aspect of the laboratory, the lead designer also had to consider the scale and size of the capsule. “That was our main responsibility to start with,” Window said. “So we did all the layout drawings and actually worked out how big the diameter of the sphere would be, and everything else was from that point forward.” The team behind the design went through over a 100 different layouts to get to the final mockup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Luxury tourism

Luxury tourism

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

The company first revealed the interior of its capsule in April 2022, showing off its customizable mood lighting, bucket seats, and a bar.

Related article: Take a Look Inside a Luxury Balloon That Serves Martinis at the Edge of Space

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Socialize at your own expense

Socialize at your own expense

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

“The way that we’ve broken up the design is to create two lounges on either side,” Window said. “So, not forcing people to be social but allowing for that.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Off to the skies

Off to the skies

Image for article titled This Space Toilet Might Be the Best Seat Aboard Spaceship Neptune
Image: Space Perspective

On the outside, the capsule is fitted with reflective coated windows and a splash cone for water landings. The new splash cone is designed to ensure gentle and safe landings in the water, while the reflective coating on the windows will help keep the interior comfortable and cool.

Advertisement

For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and bookmark Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

Advertisement

12 / 12