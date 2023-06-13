Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones deduces the key to opening a door involves a reflecting pool in a new clip from Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Get in the Pool

Spider Baby

A new teaser also reveals Lon Chaney, Jr.’s grandson, Ron Chaney, will star in a remake of his grandpa’s 1967 classic, Spider Baby, from Dustin Ferguson, the director of Cocaine Cougar and Mega Ape.

SPIDER BABY Official Trailer (2023) Remake 4k HD

Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2

We also have a trailer for the sequel to Sailor Moon Cosmos, opening this June 30 in Japan.

【劇場版「美少女戦士セーラームーンCosmos」】《後編》予告/《前編》絶賛上映中！《後編》6月30日(金)

Superman & Lois

TV Line reports The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a shortened, ten-episode fourth season expected to be its last.

Gotham Knights

However, Gotham Knights has been officially canceled after one season. [TV Line]

The Witcher

Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri enjoy a heartwarming montage in a new clip from The Witcher’s third season premiere.

The Horrors of Dolores Roach

A masseuse begins strangling her customers and selling their remains to the empanada shop downstairs in the trailer for The Horrors of Dolores Roach, premiering July 7 on Amazon.

The Horror of Dolores Roach - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Secret Invasion

Finally, Nick Fury encourages you to “trust no one” while watching his new Disney+ series in the latest TV spot for Secret Invasion.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion (Disney+) “Trust No One” Teaser HD - Samuel Jackson, Emilia Clarke series

